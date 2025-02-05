RTA signs MoU naming DP World as ‘Organising Partner’ for 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum The MoU aims to showcase Dubai's leading position and its capabilities in executing major projects

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World, naming the company as an Organising Partner for the 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), themed "Sustainable Future that has recently been concluded."

This MoU represents a milestone in the continued collaboration between the two entities and further enhances the forum’s reputation as a leading global platform for specialised project management conferences and forums.

The MoU was signed by Moaza Saeed Al Marri, CEO of the Executive Affairs Sector, RTA and Chair of the Higher Organizing Committee of DIPMF, on behalf of RTA, and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, on behalf of DP World.

Moaza Saeed Al Marri expressed her pleasure in signing the MoU with DP World as an Organising Partner for the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF). She remarked: “This partnership had strengthened the forum's position on the global stage as a premier platform for presenting innovative ideas in strategic project management, particularly in large-scale projects such as major airports and ports. The forum also serves as a showcase of the best practices and creative solutions for managing complex projects.”

She added: "Partnering with DP World is integral to the forum’s continued success and its growing recognition on regional and international stages. This collaboration aligns with our vision of establishing a benchmark forum that brings together top experts and specialists to share valuable insights. It also highlights Dubai’s exceptional ability to manage and deliver landmark projects with precision. Among these achievements are the successful completion of the Red Line extension of the Dubai Metro (Route 2020) during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the construction of the iconic Infinity Bridge, celebrated for its complex design."

Abdulla Bin Damithan said: "We are honoured to support the Dubai International Project Management Forum. Our partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority underscores DP World's dedication to driving innovation and excellence in infrastructure and logistics development. The forum is a crucial platform for sharing expertise, fostering collaboration, and exploring advanced project management solutions."

He continued: "Our strategic partnership with the RTA is fundamental to advancing sustainable infrastructure and logistics. This collaboration highlights Dubai's leadership and expertise in delivering transformative and large-scale projects. The forum has been an invaluable opportunity to share insights and best practices, from enhancing global transport infrastructure to integrating smart technologies that optimise supply chain efficiency. We remain fully committed to supporting initiatives that shape the future of trade, logistics, and sustainable urban development."

