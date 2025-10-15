RTA signs MoUs with KHDA, Parkin and PayPal at GITEX Global 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, in partnership with GTS Alive Middle East – the representative of the International Student Identity Card Association in the Middle East – as well as with Parkin PJSC and PayPal on the sidelines of its participation in GITEX Global (13–17 October 2025).

The MoUs were signed on behalf of RTA by Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector. Signing on behalf of KHDA and the International Student Identity Card Association were Dr Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes Sector at KHDA, and Michal Lezo, Managing Director of GTS Alive Middle East. The MoU with Parkin was signed by Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, while the MoU with PayPal was signed by Otto Williams Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager at PayPal Middle East and Africa.

The signing of these MoUs aims to expand and enhance the use of nol card by achieving several strategic objectives. These include strengthening service integration to enable companies and institutions to link their services with the nol ecosystem, thereby allowing users to benefit from the card across multiple fields beyond public transport; expanding usage by increasing the number of entities accepting nol as a means of payment, including retail outlets, restaurants, car parks, events, and entertainment facilities; and promoting digital transformation by reducing reliance on cash and supporting smart payment solutions in line with smart city directions.

The objectives also cover building strategic partnerships with the private sector to open new avenues of innovative collaboration for the development of nol-linked products and services; raising customer satisfaction by delivering a seamless and integrated experience through a single card that facilitates daily transactions with ease and flexibility; diversifying revenue sources through partnership fees, value-added services, and innovations linked to the card; and supporting environmental sustainability by reducing reliance on paper tickets and cash payments, thereby reinforcing eco-friendly practices.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said: “We are truly pleased to collaborate with KHDA, GTS Alive Middle East – the representative of the International Student Identity Card Association in the Middle East – as well as with Parkin and PayPal. These esteemed entities will work with RTA to develop the nol ecosystem with the aim of enhancing the services provided to the public across all segments of society.

He added: “RTA is always keen to collaborate with the business community, particularly the private sector at the local, regional, and global levels, with the aim of exchanging knowledge and expertise to improve and advance the services offered to RTA’s customers, including residents, visitors, and tourists.”

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Chief Executive Officer of the Policies, Research, and Programs Sector at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, said: “Dubai’s education strategy focuses on providing facilities and services that always meet the needs of all students, including the adoption of innovative and safe solutions that strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for knowledge and innovation. We value our positive collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and GTS ALIVE Middle East to launch the ‘Study in Dubai – nol ISIC’ card for students, which will be recognized and used by higher education institutions across Dubai. In addition to offering lifestyle benefits and discounts across a wide range of services and experiences, this card will enhance the overall student experience in Dubai. We look forward to this initiative meeting students’ needs and enriching their educational journey in Dubai.”

Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin, said: “The partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) marks a pivotal step toward strengthening the strategic collaboration between both parties and establishing a partnership built on the integration of efforts to develop smart, comprehensive, and sustainable services that cater to all members of society—delivering a unique and distinguished experience for them.” “This partnership will enhance the interoperability between the digital payment systems of nol and Parkin, providing customers with new and diverse payment options. Through this collaboration, both sides will continue to launch innovative initiatives and solutions that contribute to achieving digital and operational integration, in support of advancing urban mobility and enriching the customer experience.”

Otto Williams, SVP, Head of Partnerships, MEA, PayPal, said "Our partnership with RTA reflects our shared vision for seamless, digital-first mobility driven by trust, efficiency and innovation. As payments become woven into the way the city and its people move, they transform from simple transactions into the backbone of urban innovation. Together, we're helping shape a future where Dubai leads as a global hub for smart, connected cities – unlocking greater access for customers and new opportunities for business across the digital economy."