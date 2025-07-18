RTA to Complete Traffic Improvements at Dubai Healthcare City Exit to Sheikh Zayed Road by 20th July

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance traffic flow and improve the efficiency of Dubai’s road network, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is finalising a series of traffic enhancements at Dubai Healthcare City exit (Street 13), with completion scheduled for 20th July 2025.

The project involves converting the current stop-controlled exit into a free-flow movement by adding a new acceleration lane leading to the intersection of Oud Metha and Sheikh Rashid Road. Additionally, the service road exit will be widened from one lane to two over a 500-metre stretch, accommodating vehicles inbound from Al Riyadh Street and heading towards the intersection of Oud Metha and Sheikh Rashid Roads.

These improvements form part of RTA’s continuous efforts to implement traffic management solutions that increase network capacity, improve flow efficiency, and enhance road safety, in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming a smart, sustainable, and seamlessly connected city. The enhancements are particularly crucial in high-traffic corridors such as Dubai Healthcare City and Oud Metha, two of Dubai’s key urban zones that accommodate a diverse mix of medical facilities, hospitals, educational institutions, residential neighbourhoods, and business establishments.

The upgraded traffic solution at Dubai Healthcare City exit to Sheikh Zayed Road will double capacity to 3,000 vehicles per hour, improving flow in this vital corridor. The enhancements are expected to reduce congestion and average waiting times by up to 50%, delivering a smoother driving experience and facilitating faster exit from the area, particularly during peak periods.

RTA had previously carried out additional improvements in the same area, including upgrades to the entry and exit points between Umm Hurair and Oud Metha, where deceleration and acceleration lanes were added to streamline vehicle movement in both directions. Furthermore, RTA expanded the service road exit onto Umm Hurair Road from two lanes to three towards the roundabout, increasing traffic capacity by 50% and reducing congestion by over 40% during peak periods.