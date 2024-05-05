RTA transforms Umm Ramool and Al Barsha Customer Happiness Centres into hybrid models

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has embarked on Phase II of Upgrading Customer Happiness Centres Development Project. This phase involves converting Umm Ramool and Al Barsha Centres into hybrid centres. The move is part of RTA’s master plan to enhance its electronic and digital service offering in line with the UAE's Digital Government Strategy, Dubai Government's “360 Services” vision, and the government's drive to reduce the number of physical centres. The two centres will offer dual services accessible to customers via smart devices without human intervention, as well as through service advisors. The project is slated for completion this September.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA said, “RTA is committed to offering services through smart digital channels in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into the world's smartest city and the best city for living. The overall objective is to deliver services that surpass customer expectations.”

Conversion Strategy

“The transformation of the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha into hybrid centres is part of RTA’s strategy to automate services and tasks, and expand digital partnerships and innovation toward providing comprehensive, interconnected, and proactive digital services to customers. The plan to convert Customer Happiness Centres into smart and hybrid centres is progressing on schedule. The conversion of Al Kifaf Centre into a smart centre was completed in November 2022, followed by the Al Manara Customer Happiness Centre in March 2023, and Al Tawar Centre in May of the same year. Currently, efforts are underway to transform the Umm Ramool and Al Barsha centres into hybrid centres. The project is set to continue with the conversion of Deira Centre into a hybrid centre next year,” commented Al Tayer.

Transformation Plan

The two centres, Umm Ramool and Al Barsha are being redesigned and developed in line with the latest international standards and practices in customer service to enable offering all services via smart devices without human intervention. Additionally, service advisors and video communication options will be available to offer necessary support to all customer segments requiring assistance.

Benefits

The project will increase the digital adoption of RTA’s services, offering round-the-clock automated services (24/7) to enhance customer satisfaction. The range of services available at the centres will increase from 78 to 213 services. It will also position RTA as a leader in service efficiency, fast transaction processing and shorter service delivery times. The use of easy-to-navigate electronic platforms, such as interactive kiosks, will further enhance service accessibility and increase transaction volumes. Moreover, the project will ensure more efficient and faster processing of transactions and inquiries compared to traditional methods. It will also ease the collection and analysis of data, and aid RTA to better understand the future needs and aspirations of customers while ensuring data protection and privacy using advanced data security technology.

Continuity of Service Delivery

Umm Ramool and Al Barsha centres will maintain service provision to customers throughout the development project, which is scheduled for completion by the end of September this year. During the upgrade phase, both centres will operate on a partial closure basis to ensure that there is no interruption in delivering pioneering and distinctive services to customers.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.