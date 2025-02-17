RTA Unveils Fourth-Generation Traditional Abras to Enhance Marine Transport Network

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced the fourth-generation traditional abras, reinforcing its commitment to upgrading Dubai’s marine transport network. The move is designed to provide an improved commuting experience for daily riders while integrating marine transit with the wider public transport system. It also aims to drive marine tourism and further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a world-class destination that attracts millions of visitors each year.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “This step reflects RTA’s commitment to enhancing service quality and improving the overall experience for marine transport users in line with its strategic goals. The newly redesigned abras now can accommodate up to 24 passengers (formerly 20 passengers), and fully adhere to the Dubai Universal Design Code, ensuring safety, accessibility, and comfort for all. The upgrades include enhanced seating, improved flooring, and a more efficient layout with dedicated spaces for people of determination.”

He added: “We have implemented a range of technological enhancements, including advanced smart systems for public transport, real-time passenger information screens, and safety alerts. For the first time, digital destination boards have been introduced, supporting RTA’s efforts to boost marine transport ridership and strengthen connectivity across Dubai’s public transport network.”

In addition to design and technology improvements, the fourth-generation traditional abras include compliance with the highest standards of security, safety, and environmental sustainability in marine public transport. RTA has also secured certifications confirming adherence to the Gulf Standard Specifications for maritime safety regulations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.