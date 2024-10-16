RTA Unveils nol Student Package at GITEX 2024 with 50% Public Transport Discounts and Up to 70% Off at Retail Stores

As part of its participation in GITEX Global (14-18 October 2024), Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association, introduces the nol Student Package, offering a wide range of benefits tailored for school and university students across the UAE, with a particular focus on Dubai.

The nol Student Package offers a range of benefits through a single card. Students can enjoy a 50% discount on all public transport services operated by RTA. The card also provides discounts of up to 70% on local and international brands, both in the UAE and abroad, and can be used as a payment method at retail stores across the UAE. Additionally, students will receive a personalized international student identification card integrated with the nol card. The card can be requested via the nol Pay app and will be delivered to the specified address.

This student-specific card aims to enhance the daily travel experience for students of all ages using RTA’s public transport modes, including metro, tram, buses, and marine transport.

Later this year, the updated nol Student Card will introduce new features that allow parents to manage their children’s accounts by topping up balances and controlling daily expenses, providing students and their families with a comprehensive package of diverse benefits.

RTA is always keen on improving its services for all community segments, including students and their parents. It strives to innovate and excel in delivering services through the nol Student Card, meeting students’ daily commuting needs via metro, tram, public buses, and marine transport.

It is worth noting that RTA signed an agreement with the International Student Identity Card Association during the Middle East and North Africa Transport Congress and Exhibition in February this year to launch the nol Student Package.

To buy the package, please visit the website below: https://www.mystudentcard.org/

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.