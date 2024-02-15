RTA unveils strategic partners for MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition

The event will be held from 28 February to 01 March 2024

• Over 2000 participants are expected to gather for the 5th edition, themed ‘Sustainable Mobility and Wellbeing’

• Al Mulla: The event is globally renowned for attracting experts and specialists from the transportation industry



Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed the strategic partners and sponsors for the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024. Scheduled for its 5th edition from 28 February to 01 March. This event will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Organised by RTA in collaboration with The International Association of Public Transport (UITP), the event will be hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme ‘Sustainable Mobility and Wellbeing.’

Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA Board Member, Head of the Higher Committee of MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition said: “The congress is globally renowned for drawing experts and specialists from the transportation industry. The 5th edition features over 2000 attendees, and 65 speakers comprising leading experts and scholars in the public transport sector from 22 countries, along with numerous heads of government bodies and policymakers. The event will also be complemented by an exhibition with participation from more than 46 exhibitors representing 20 countries worldwide.

“The sustained interest from partners and sponsors highlights the event's success in past editions offering a key platform for stakeholders in the transportation sector to engage meaningfully.

The line-up of strategic sponsors includes Swaidan Trading Company L.L.C (Al Naboodah Group Enterprise), FAMCO and Volvo (under Al-Futtaim Group), and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). Key partners include Etisalat, United Motors & Heavy Equipment Co. LLC, Hyundai and Juma Al Majid Co. L.L.C.

RTA also signed sponsorship agreements with several supporting partners, including the Transport Security Department, Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi, Arabia Taxi, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) LLC, Dutco Construction Co. LLC, Günal Construction, Metro Taxi, Trapeze Group, and INIT.

“The 5th edition will focus on the newest technological advancements and leading international practices in transportation. Topics include artificial intelligence, green transport and alternative fuels, resilient infrastructure, urban planning, and well-being. All relevant entities are invited to participate and seize the chance to explore the future of diverse transportation systems and sustainable transport solutions, as well as reviewing projects and initiatives that boost the transportation sector's efficiency to foster wellbeing both regionally and globally,” concluded Al Mulla.

