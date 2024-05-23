RTA upgrades 900 lighting units to LED technology along 9 km of Sheikh Rashid Street

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has successfully upgraded 900 lighting units along 9 km of Sheikh Rashid Street to energy-efficient LED lighting type. This project serves motorists using the road in both directions across 10 lanes over 9 km, enhancing the sustainability of road lighting in the emirate.

The upgrade is part of RTA’s efforts to maintain the infrastructure of the streetlighting network in line with Dubai's strategic objectives to conserve energy usage and promote the green economy. It also contributes to the UAE's Sustainability Initiative 2024.

The upgrade was completed in three phases over six months. The first phase focused on the sector from Deira to Al Garhoud Bridge, followed by the stretch between Deira and Bur Dubai in the second phase, and concluding with the sector from Bur Dubai to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Street with Sheikh Rashid Street in the third phase.

Abdullah Lootah, Director of Road and Facilities Maintenance at RTA, said, “The project involved re-engineering the streetlighting to incorporate sustainable and energy-efficient LED lighting according to the best practices for maintaining our assets and commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection in Dubai and the UAE.”

Lootah further elaborated on the benefits of LED lighting, stating, "LED technology is significantly more environmentally friendly than traditional options, offering a variety of advantages. It consumes 60% less energy and has a lifespan of up to 173% longer—60,000 hours compared to 22,000 hours for conventional lights. These improvements not only decrease the frequency of lamp replacements but also cut down on maintenance and operational costs. Additionally, LED lights reduce energy losses and heat emissions by 38%, enhancing the overall efficiency of Dubai’s street lighting system."

“The new LED units offer significantly better brightness and colour clarity, enhancing nighttime visibility and traffic safety on Dubai’s roads. The LED lights provide 4000 degrees of brightness compared to 2000 degrees from conventional lights, thus doubling the quality of lighting. The new units are free from materials harmful to the environment, which supports RTA and Dubai’s commitment to achieving environmental sustainability," he added.

RTA remains committed to developing the road network and facilities to upgrade Dubai's streetlights system by incorporating smart and innovative technical solutions tailored to the UAE's climate, further supporting sustainability goals.

