RTA wins three Asian Leadership Awards

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won three Asian Leadership Awards (ALA) for Excellence in Sustainable Water Management, Business Innovation and Digital Innovation.

The ALA Award Excellence in Sustainable Water Management was earned by Maintenance and Services Department at RTA’s Public Transport Agency for Wastewater Management and Recycling project implemented at bus depots. This innovative project is in line with RTA’s sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing water consumption and carbon emissions associated with wastewater transportation. It also promotes the use of recycled water to expand green spaces at the stations through growing more trees and plants.

RTA’s Rail Agency also won two other ALA Awards, namely the Business Innovation Award for Configuration Management CDE Synergy, and the Digital Innovation Award for The Rail Engineering Information Digital Platform for its key role as a strategic tool for sustainable growth in transportation.

The Configuration Management CDE Synergy project is an innovative technology that effectively contributes to improving the train operating performance, through the analysis of monthly reports. The achievement affirms RTA’s commitment to digital transformation and the development of a flexible and efficient rail management system, which contributes to enhancing the overall mobility experience across the region.

The Rail Engineering Information Digital Platform is instrumental in managing the information governance of Dubai Metro data and documents. It also nurtures a digital environment that promotes collaboration among the relevant stakeholders to ensure data consistency.

The Asian Leadership Awards honour prominent business leaders and organisations across Asia for their continued commitment to excellence and advocation of the best practices and innovative strategies. These Awards proudly maintain a tradition established since their inception in 2011, fostering a culture of achievement and celebrating the remarkable business leadership prevalent throughout Asia.

