Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

The Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators launched a specialised cybersecurity programme, running from 28th October to 26th November.

The programme educates 9–19-year-olds and older members about cybersecurity and gives them cyber defence skills. To stay safe online, participants will learn ethical hacking, social engineering, and phishing.

The programme's main goal is to increase participants' cyber awareness, knowledge, and practical skills to keep up with the rapid digital transformation.

The "Cybersecurity Guardians" programme will target 9–12-year-olds at the Al Raqqa Child Centre. The "Cybersecurity Warriors" programme will be held at the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah in Sharjah, Al Qarain, and Khor Fakkan for boys and girls ages 13 to 18.

The 19-and-up "Cybersecurity Specialists" programme For the "Security+" exam, it provides intensive training from industry experts to boost their skills. The Sharjah Institute for Developing Capabilities in Zahia will host the training.

