Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain checks on condition of Emirati nationals injured in Prague shooting

By WAM

 H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, made a phone call to Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, Director-General of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, to check on his condition and the condition of his wife Rowdah Al Mehrizi, who were both injured in a shooting incident in the Czech capital, Prague.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also checked on the condition of their children, wishing them extended well-being and a safe return to the homeland.

In turn, the Director-General of Umm Al Quwain Municipality and his wife thanked Sheikh Saud for checking on their conditions.

