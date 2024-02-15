Rwandan President Paul Kagame visits Dubai Police HQ and explores policing innovations





Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri highlights Dubai Police's commitment to effective global security cooperation





His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, visited the Dubai Police General Headquarters and explored its leading-edge security systems and policing innovations. The visit coincided with President Kagame’s participation in the World Governments Summit 2024 held from 12 to 14 February in Dubai.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, warmly welcomed the Rwandan President and his accompanying delegation. Highlighting Dubai Police's commitment to effective global security cooperation, he said: “Our commitment underscores the strategic vision outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen global alliances and expand cooperative endeavours to fight crime in all its forms. The priority placed on forging collaboration highlights Dubai and the UAE's significant role in leading initiatives and innovative strategies in the international arena to effectively combat organised transnational crime. This approach also showcases the nation’s commitment to creating safer, more resilient communities through international collaboration and the sharing of best practices,” he added.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri accompanied the Rwandan President on a tour of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations. He was introduced to the ‘Azri’ system, which includes an artificial intelligence-powered map system that tracks patrol locations, report sites, and the response time of patrols. Based on data analytics, this system plays a vital role in predicting accidents in specific areas. As part of the visit, Rwanda's President also had the opportunity to watch a film displaying Dubai Police's remarkable and swift response to an incident.

The Rwandan President was also briefed on the 'Drone Box', a platform designed to dispatch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across Dubai, to reduce emergency response times and aid in crime detection. Implementing systems such as this to facilitate faster and more effective criminal and traffic reporting makes Dubai Police one of the most pioneering law enforcement organisations worldwide.

Furthermore, President Kagame learned about the humanitarian services offered by the General Department of Operations, including specialised care for cardiac patients and people of determination. This service enables immediate identification of these individuals when they contact emergency services, ensuring the swift dispatch of police and ambulance personnel suited to their needs. This seamless coordination is facilitated by integrating databases for each category into Dubai Police's dedicated incident management system.

During the visit, Rwandan President also reviewed the Ghiath Smart Patrol, one of the most technologically advanced security vehicles worldwide. It incorporates smart and sophisticated systems powered by artificial intelligence, such as facial recognition, license plate recognition, and digital reporting system. Furthermore, it is equipped with multiple screens that provide officers with extensive information on road conditions and wanted vehicles and individuals.

President Paul Kagame also visited the Smart Police Station (SPS) in Dubai Design District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the diverse range of services provided in all forms of smart police stations, including SPS, Drive-Thru, and Walk-in. The SPSs offer criminal, traffic, and community services in seven international languages, available round the clock for community members without the need for human intervention.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame conveyed his deep admiration for the security systems and innovative services he saw, which demonstrate Dubai's exceptional technological capabilities in various domains, particularly in government operations. He extended his heartfelt wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. He also expressed his utmost wishes for the success and excellence of Dubai Police and all those involved in the policing and security system, both in Dubai and throughout the UAE.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.