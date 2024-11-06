Saif bin Zayed honours outstanding Union teams at UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, recognised high-achieving "Union Teams" for their exceptional contributions to innovation, positive societal impact, and the UAE's global standing.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside a host of ministers and officials.

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed said: “The UAE's continued remarkable achievements are a testament to the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. These accomplishments stem from the unwavering national loyalty, diligent work, and exceptional creativity of our national teams, instrumental in realising our national projects and visions.”

H.H. Sheikh Saif expressed his pride in the UAE's national teams and their contributions to the nation's ever-strengthening sustainable development, a progress driven by the unwavering commitment to excellence demonstrated by its people. He emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating, “Working together amplifies the value of our national endeavours. The UAE leadership consistently highlights that great achievements arise from solidarity and teamwork.”

His Highness Sheikh Saif honoured the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) team, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project team, the New Visa and Residency Framework national team and the Emiratisation Nafis team, during the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024, which conclude today in Abu Dhabi.

The Union Teams, selected for their innovation, positive impact, and contributions to the UAE's international reputation, were recognised to highlight their achievements and role in advancing the nation's strategic goals.

The team facilitated the signing of 14 CEPA agreements, in addition to 6 ratified and 7 more expected in 2024, contributing to AED 1.395 trillion in foreign trade (H1 2024), AED 112.7 billion in FDI (2023), and over 1 million registered companies by mid-2024.

Barakah, the UAE's largest clean energy source, provides 25% of national power, prevents 22.4 million tons of annual CO2 emissions, supplies 75% of the UAE's clean electricity, and supports its vision as an AI and energy-intensive industry hub.

The new framework enhanced UAE's global competitiveness, boosting cross-border traffic from 84 million in 2022 to 108 million in 2023, reaching 93 million in early 2024. Residency permits increased to 9 million and entry permits to 61 million.

The programmer placed 82,000 Emiratis in the private sector since September 2021, with 116,000 total entries. 22,000 companies now employ Emiratis, a 223.9% increase in three years.

The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024 aim to discuss the UAE’s development plans and national priorities for the next year. In line with the direction and vision of the UAE leadership for continuous improvements, this year’s meetings reflect significant changes in terms of organisation, priorities, agenda, guiding principles and objectives, as well as many frameworks it had adopted over the past sessions.

