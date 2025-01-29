2.58 PM Wednesday, 29 January 2025
29 January 2025
Salik’s Flexible Toll Tariff to Take Effect on January 31

Published
By E247

Salik will begin implementing its flexible toll tariff across all gates, except during the holy month of Ramadan, starting this Friday, January 31. The move is part of a broader plan to enhance traffic flow in Dubai.

Under the new flexible road toll system, toll charges will be waived from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM. On weekdays, the tariff will be set at AED 6 during peak hours—6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Outside peak hours, the tariff will be AED 4, applicable from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM. On Sundays, the charge will be AED 4 throughout the day, except on public holidays and special events. The toll will remain free between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM.

 

Source: Albayan Newspaper

 

The page was last updated on: 29 January 2025 12:22