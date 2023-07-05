Saqr Ghobash extends gratitude to UAE’s leadership for supporting FNC

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), extended his gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their unlimited support for the FNC’s activities.

He made this statement during the 14th session of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter held today in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

During the session, the FNC passed four draft federal laws, which are a law to adopt the unified financial statements of the Union for the fiscal year ending on 31st December, 2022, a law on federal government purchases, a law to regulate the partnership between the federal public sector and the private sector, and a law on mental health.

In his speech, Ghobash expressed his respect, noting that everyone involved is united by confidence in the UAE’s leadership and the people’s ability to advance with the country’s objectives.

“We have come together with a genuine and sincere determination to serve the nation and its citizens and be worthy of the trust of both the leadership and people we have the honour of representing. This will continue to be our path and our conduct under the sky of this nation, on its soil, and in any place where each of us can find ourselves in the future,” he said.

The FNC enacted 52 laws, discussed 19 key issues that affect the nation and its citizens, and issued 339 related recommendations, he added.

FNC members discussed 171 parliamentary and regulatory questions in vital areas affecting the country’s citizens. The council has also received 104 delegations and conducted 19 visits to friendly parliaments.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.