In the first procedural session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term of the Federal National Council, which was held at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the members of the Federal National Council elected His Excellency Saqr Ghobash as President of the Council by acclamation.

The work of the first session began by assigning the presidency of the session to the oldest member on a temporary basis, then electing the President of the Council. The members of the Council took the constitutional oath in accordance with Article 73 of the Constitution, which stipulates that before a member of the Federal National Council begins his work, in the Council and its committees, he shall perform before the Council. In the following public session, Yemen said: “I swear by God Almighty to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates, to respect the Constitution of the Union and its laws, and to perform my duties in the Council and its committees honestly and sincerely.”

