Scattered Rain and Hail in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

Today, as cumulonimbus clouds persist over the eastern and northern regions, scattered rain showers ranging from heavy to moderate and occasionally light fell in various areas of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. This occurred alongside noticeable wind activity.

Today, heavy rain accompanied by small hailstones fell in Asimah and Wadi Abadla in Fujairah, as well as in Masafi in Ras Al Khaimah. In Dubai, along the Jebel Ali–Lehbab road, rain was moderate to heavy in scattered areas. The same weather conditions were observed in Sharjah at Sharjah International Airport, Maliha, Saadia, Al Dhaid Street, and Al Siouh towards Khor Fakkan and Al Batayeh. Light rain was reported in Al Qurain, while Ras Al Khaimah experienced moderate to heavy rainfall in various areas.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the country will be affected until next Saturday, May 4th, by the extension of a surface low-pressure system coming from the Red Sea. This system will be accompanied by moist southeast winds and an extension of an upper-level low-pressure system from the northwest. Various cloud formations, including cumulonimbus clouds, will lead to moderate to heavy rain in scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder. Some hail is also expected. The rain will begin from the west on Wednesday night and spread across most parts of the country on Thursday, concentrating on the western regions, coasts, and some eastern areas.

The National Center of Meteorology has issued warnings about heavy rain and urges caution during heavy downpours from cumulonimbus clouds in certain eastern and northern areas. Strong winds may reduce horizontal visibility. It is essential to avoid wadis and areas with water accumulation and follow safety procedures during rainfall.

Yesterday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 41.2°C in Wathayyah (Al Dhafra region) at 3:30 PM, while the lowest temperature was 16.5°C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 3:15 AM local time in the United Arab Emirates.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

Scattered Rain and Hail in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimahhttps://t.co/91ssue2GQt pic.twitter.com/jPC971RM5j — Emirates 24|7 (@Emirates247) April 29, 2024

