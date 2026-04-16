School bus operations postponed: Ministry of Education

UAE

Any updates regarding the resumption of school bus services will be announced through the official approved channels.

Rehab Halawa, Emirates 24|7

Dubai: The Ministry of Education announced the postponement of school bus operations for all public and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools across the UAE during the current phase, as part of the operational arrangements accompanying the resumption of in-person learning. This step comes as part of ongoing coordination with the competent authorities. Any updates regarding the resumption of school bus services will be announced through the official approved channels.

The ministry confirmed that the decision comes within the framework of ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency for school transport services, and in accordance with the safety and regulatory requirements adopted in the various emirates of the country, noting that this measure includes all educational institutions, whether government or private, in addition to nurseries and kindergartens.

According to the ministry, the postponement is to complete coordination with the relevant authorities, including those concerned with transportation and municipalities, to ensure the readiness of the service according to the highest safety standards, before resuming its operation in full, in order to ensure the safety of students and the smooth flow of daily traffic to and from schools.

The ministry stressed that the decision comes as part of a series of regulatory measures accompanying the return of students to in-person classes, in light of the keenness to provide a safe and stable educational environment that ensures the continuity of the educational process without any operational obstacles.

It stated that coordination is ongoing with the relevant authorities to ensure that school transport services are in line with the operational requirements in the various emirates of the country, which contributes to providing a safe and organized service for all students in the different educational stages.

The ministry added that this measure will be subject to weekly review in coordination with the relevant authorities, and that any updates regarding the resumption of school bus operations will be announced through official approved channels.