Search underway for missing man

The Sharjah Police is searching for a 17-year-old Syrian man identified Yazan Muhammad Al Ani, who has been missing from his family's home in Al Majaz 3 since last March, and suffers from a mental disorder.

Sharjah Police calls on members of the public to cooperate with them in the event that they spot him .Anyone with information about the man can call the Central Operations Room on 999 or 901.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.