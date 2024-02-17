Serbian Minister of Justice applauds Dubai Police's Smart Systems in Enhancing Security and Safety

Her Excellency Maja Popović, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia, commended the advanced smart systems implemented by Dubai Police for their significant contributions in enhancing emergency response times, promoting road traffic safety, and bolstering safety and security across the Emirate of Dubai. She also acknowledged the positive impact of these advancements on the overall progress and prosperity of the UAE.



This came during Minister Popović's visit to the Dubai Police General Headquarters, coinciding with her participation in the World Governments Summit 2024, held from 12 to 14 February in Dubai.



His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, warmly welcomed the Serbian Ministry of Justice and accompanying delegation, along with several senior officers.



During her visit, Her Excellency, the Minister of Justice, had the opportunity to tour the premises and facilities of Dubai Police, where she was introduced to a wide range of advanced smart systems and artificial intelligence technologies. These innovations significantly enhance emergency response capabilities, facilitate handling various types of incidents, and promote the efficient deployment of police patrols across the Emirate of Dubai.



Her Excellency also gained valuable insights into the cutting-edge technologies utilized in security patrols, such as license plate recognition and identification of traffic violations. Additionally, she learned about the technologies implemented for a direct link between the patrols and the Command and Control Center at the General Department of Operations, enabling seamless communication that enhances overall operational efficiency and facilitates an immediate response to incidents.



The Serbian Minister also reviewed the 'Ghiath' Smart Patrol, one of the most technologically advanced security vehicles worldwide that incorporates smart and sophisticated systems powered by artificial intelligence, such as facial recognition, license plate recognition, and tracking wanted vehicle systems.



Minister Popović was also briefed during her visit on the 'Drone Box', a platform designed to dispatch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across Dubai to reduce emergency response times and aid in crime detection.



At the end of the visit, the Serbian Minister of Justice and the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police exchanged commemorative shields, symbolizing appreciation and mutual respect. During the exchange, she expressed her admiration for the latest technologies applied by Dubai Police to ensure safety and security, and maintain public order, as well as conveyed her wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity.

