Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED1 million to Mothers' Endowment campaign

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, announced his contribution of AED1 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to make donations in honour of their mothers. It also aims to support underprivileged individuals through education, and promote the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while highlighting the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said, “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, extends the UAE’s message of benevolence and generosity, which has impacted countries around the world by alleviating suffering and preserving human dignity.”

“Our contribution to the campaign is a reflection of commitment to social responsibility and to supporting projects by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, as well as the UAE’s efforts of helping those in need,” he added.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the largest regional foundation for humanitarian and developmental initiatives on a global scale. The campaign builds upon the achievements of humanitarian campaigns launched in previous years under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which attracted wide support and exceeded their targets.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

