Sharjah Activates Remote Learning System on Tuesday and Wednesday

Sharjah - The Sharjah Local Team for Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management has decided to activate the remote learning system for private schools in the emirate, while suspending all competitions and sports activities supervised by the Sharjah Sports Council, on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the impact of the weather conditions affecting the country.

The decision aims to safeguard public safety amidst the heightened state of alertness and readiness to deal with the consequences of the weather conditions, while continuing to monitor its developments and implement necessary measures to provide vital services.

The Sharjah Local Team for Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management emphasizes the importance of exercising caution and vigilance while driving during rainfall and weather fluctuations, staying away from areas prone to flooding and rainwater accumulation, and warning the public of the dangers of approaching valleys, mountains, and the sea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.