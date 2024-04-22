Sharjah Announces Flexible Education System for Private Schools from April 23 to 25

The Sharjah Private Education Authority has announced activating the flexible education system in the emirate from April 23 to 25, which includes hybrid, in-person, or distance learning, owing to the exceptional circumstances resulting from the weather conditions that the country recently experienced.

According to the Authority, determining the education system for the next three days has been left up to the management of individual educational institution to choose the option of either in-person or distance learning or combine the both in a hybrid system according to their convenience and without the need to wait for the Authority’s approval.

However, educational institutions have been instructed to notify the Authority about their option by emailing at eda@spea.shj.ae. The Authority has taken the decision to allow individual institutions to exercise the option in view of the post weather situation in the country and the wellbeing and safety of parents, students, and teaching staff.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.