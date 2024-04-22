Sharjah Emergency and Crisis Team Orders Steps to Attend to Urgent Aid Requests by Stranded families

The Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has directed the Sharjah Social Services Department to attend to requests for urgent food supplies and medicines by families stuck at home as a result of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the weather conditions that the country recently experienced.

The team has directed the Department to receive requests via the WhatsApp application on the number 065015161 and contact the affected families so that urgent measures can be taken to help them accordingly.

The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, in cooperation with various authorities in the emirate, has been constantly working to provide immediate solutions and take urgent and effective measures to ease the situation brought on by the unprecedented weather and ensure the safety and security of all individuals in the Emirate.

