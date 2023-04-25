Sharjah emergency team aids stranded Sudanese at airport

The emergency, crisis, and disaster management team in Sharjah, in unison with the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, extended vital support and hospitality to thirteen Sudanese nationals who found themselves stranded at Sharjah International Airport due to the tumultuous events unfolding in Khartoum, and the subsequent closure of its international airport.

Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and head of the local emergency, crisis, and disaster team, asserted that the team had been meticulously monitoring the situation of the stranded Sudanese nationals from the very moment they landed in Sharjah via multiple flights from different countries.

The team swiftly coordinated with partners such as Sharjah Charity International and UAE Red Crescent Authority to provide support and high-end hotel accommodation. General Al-Shamsi closely monitored procedures with the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, for safe return of travelers.

