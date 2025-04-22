Sharjah Executive Council Approves Waiver of Traffic Violations After 10 Years

The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), during its meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, approved a decision to waive traffic violations under specific conditions.

Under the new decision, traffic violations recorded by the Sharjah Police General Command will be canceled if 10 years have passed since the date of the violation. To apply for the waiver, individuals must pay a processing fee of AED1,000.

The decision also provides exemptions from the fee in the following cases:

1. Verified death of the vehicle owner.

2. Verified continuous departure of the vehicle owner from the country for no less than 10 years.

3. Abandoned vehicles, where the owner cannot be reached.

The move comes as part of Sharjah’s efforts to ease financial burdens on residents and support community well-being.

