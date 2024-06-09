8.45 PM Sunday, 9 June 2024
Sharjah Government Announces Eid al-Adha Holiday in the Emirate

The Human Resources Department in Sharjah announced on Sunday that the Arafat Day and Eid al-Adha holiday for Sharjah government departments, authorities, and institutions will start from the 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah until the 12th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH. This corresponds to Saturday, June 15, 2024, until Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The department confirmed that official working hours will resume on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

