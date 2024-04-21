Sharjah Police: Free Certificates of Destruction for Rain-Affected Individuals in the Emirate

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has confirmed that certificates of destruction will be provided free of charge to all those affected by the recent weather conditions in the Emirate of Sharjah. Individuals can apply for these certificates through the official platforms of the police.

Major General Al Shamsi emphasized that the issuance of these certificates is available through the **"Smart Sharjah Police App"** and the **"official website"** without any cost. This initiative aims to support efforts and alleviate burdens during these exceptional circumstances. He further explained that field teams, in collaboration with all partners and stakeholders, are working rapidly around the clock to ensure residential stability and provide maximum assistance to affected families. The goal is to restore life to normalcy in all cities of the Emirate of Sharjah soon, **God willing**.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police reaffirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is a top priority. The General Command is committed to fulfilling its national, societal, and humanitarian responsibilities, following the wise leadership's directives and adhering to its strategy, which prioritizes crisis management at the highest level of readiness.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

