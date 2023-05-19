Sharjah Police seizes a taxi driver who tried to harass two girls

The security services at the Sharjah Police managed to arrest a taxi driver of Asian nationality who tried to harass two girls while they were returning home in the evening, taking advantage of their being alone without the company of their parents.

\The details of the incident go back after a report to the Al Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station, from a guardian of Arab nationality, stating that while his 13-year-old daughter was returning by a taxi accompanied by her 15-year-old friend, the driver of the taxi harassed them. Immediately, the police identified the vehicle and its driver who admitted he had tried to harass the girls and arrested him.

Sharjah Police stressed importance of the responsibilities of parents towards their children, and that their role is no less important than the role of the police and security services in protecting children, as it became clear that the parents of the two girls were aware of their daughters’ moving through means of transportation on their own, without the presence of an adult, which may expose them to such malicious acts by irresponsible people. Police appealed to parents to the need to take responsibility in protecting their children and maintaining their security and safety.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.