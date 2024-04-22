Sharjah Police Waive All Traffic Violations During Adverse Weather Conditions

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has ordered the cancellation of all traffic violations that occurred during the recent weather depression. This decision reflects the police force's commitment to its responsibilities toward the community, especially considering the exceptional circumstances caused by the recent weather system in the country.

Yesterday, Major General Al Shamsi announced that certificates of destruction would be issued free of charge to all affected individuals in the Emirate of Sharjah. These certificates can be obtained through the official platforms provided by the police.

He emphasized that the issuance of destruction certificates is available via the "Smart Sharjah Police App" and the "official website" at no cost. This move aims to support efforts and alleviate burdens during these exceptional conditions. Major General Al Shamsi further clarified that field teams, in collaboration with all partners and stakeholders, are working tirelessly around the clock to ensure residential stability and provide maximum assistance to affected families. The goal is to restore life to normalcy in all cities of Sharjah soon, God willing.

He reaffirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority. The General Command works closely with its partners to fulfill national, community, and humanitarian responsibilities, guided by the wise leadership's directives and aligned with its strategic vision.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.