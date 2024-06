H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

The decree stipulated appointing Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi as the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, effective from 1st June 2024.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.