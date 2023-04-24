Sharjah Ruler approves 834 jobs in Sharjah

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 834 jobs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The announcement was made on Monday by Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), through “Direct Line” programme.

This includes 545 positions in the Sharjah Police, 50 positions each in the University of Kalba and the University of Al Dhaid, and 30 positions each in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Kalba, Al Nuzha pasture in Madam, and the scarf pasture in Al Dhaid. Additionally, 22 positions in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Khorfakkan, 18 positions in Maliha Pasture, 16 positions in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Al Dhaid, 10 positions in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Dibba Al Hisn, and 8 positions in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Sharjah have also been approved.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.