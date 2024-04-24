Sharjah Ruler directs appointing 44 Emirati engineers in SEWA

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued a directive to appoint 44 Emirati engineers at the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) following their successful completion of the required job assessments.

This directive resulted in the total number of Emirati engineers employed at SEWA increasing to 315, which represents 64 percent of Emirati-engineered staffing at the organisation.

Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Director-General of SEWA, announced the Sharjah Ruler's directive during an intervention on the "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

