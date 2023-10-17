Sharjah Ruler directs equal grants for female citizens’ children

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) to treat the children of female citizens like citizens on scholarships, who currently number 72 male and female students, and to return the amounts paid to those who paid them, through the Amiri Diwan in Sharjah.

The directives were announced by "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

