6.28 PM Thursday, 6 February 2025
06 February 2025
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

Published
By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a special financial assistance programme for families in need.

This initiative aims to help families supported by the Social Services Department achieve a better quality of life, with a target monthly income of AED17,500.

A total of 2,114 families in Sharjah will benefit from this grant, as they currently earn less than this amount. The programme will cost a total of AED134.45 million and will begin distributing funds starting January 1, 2025.

The page was last updated on: 6 February 2025 17:50