Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Shees Rest Area.

The Ruler of Sharjah affirmed that the primary objective of the emirate's projects is to provide decent living, which is reflected in the income levels of UAE families. These projects also aim to improve the values and connections of UAE families to face any social, intellectual, or economic challenge that could cause new issues or threaten the stability of society.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan made this statement during his inauguration speech of the Shees Rest Area, located after the Rogue Tunnel on the Khorfakkan - Sharjah Road.

The Ruler of Sharjah handed over to the citizens of the Shees and Al Nahwa areas the titles deeds of their shops in the Shees Rest Area, congratulating them and wishing them success in the future.

He also unveiled the memorial tablet marking the official inauguration of the Shees Rest House.

His Highness toured the Shees Rest Area, comprising 58 shops that include shops selling groceries, carpets, travel tools and supplies, perfumes, as well as restaurants and cafés.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the area's facilities and the various services offered, which Khorfakkan Road users and its surrounding areas can avail.

The area also comprises a 430-sqm shaded outdoor theatre, fit to accommodate 80 people, with a projection screen of 24 square metres; and a children’s play area, which stretches across 600 square metres, among many other facilities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.