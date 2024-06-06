7.26 PM Thursday, 6 June 2024
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree promoting Deputy Police Chief

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion and appointment of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

The decree stipulates that Colonel Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer be promoted to the rank of Brigadier and appointed as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, effective 1st June, 2024.

