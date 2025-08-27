Sharjah Ruler Meets With Minister of Education

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday morning at Al Badi Palace, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and the accompanying delegation.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan greeted the delegation warmly and praised the Ministry for its work in improving education.

He also recognised the hard efforts of the Ministry's staff in helping schools, teachers, and students, highlighting that education is essential for developing skills and talents, which are crucial for building a better future.

He emphasised the need to use the best global practices when it comes to education, learning, and developing school curricula. Sharjah Ruler highlighted the importance of ensuring that these practices respect and preserve the unique identity of the nation, while also honouring Islamic and Arab values, as well as local customs that are crucial to Emirati culture. He pointed out that schools play a vital role in maintaining these values and passing them on to future generations.

He was informed about the Ministry's plans for the upcoming school year, which focus on improving the quality of education for all students. These plans include upgrading school buildings, updating teaching methods, and utilising new technologies to enhance student learning. He also emphasised the ongoing support for teachers, which will enable them to be more effective in their roles and perform their duties to the best of their abilities.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the Ministry's most prominent new initiatives launched at the start of the school year, which focus on advancing the educational process and strengthening the role of schools as a key component in shaping students' personalities. He was also briefed on the Ministry's ongoing cooperation with various local and federal entities to achieve the country's vision of building a pioneering educational system at the regional and global levels.

The Minister of Education extended her gratitude to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah for his warm welcome and valuable support for education. She highlighted that the Ministry is working on different programmes and initiatives to help students gain the knowledge and skills they need for the future, in line with the UAE's overall goals.