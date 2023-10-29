Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and the Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA), welcomed a group of Arabic students from Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.

At the start of their meeting, Sheikh Dr. Sultan extended a warm welcome to the Polish delegation. He expressed his pleasure in observing the eagerness of these Polish students to learn and improve their Arabic language skills during their visit to Sharjah, where they can take advantage of educational programmes offered by the Arab Language Academy and other cultural and academic institutions in Sharjah.

Throughout the meeting, the Sharjah Ruler emphasised the significance of the Arabic language, delving into its history, linguistic richness, and aesthetic qualities. He stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the Arabic language in all regions, underscoring the need for its support in teaching, documentation, and active use in various contexts and events.

He noted that the discussions held at the Academy’s Council, which brings together intellectuals, writers, and experts, cover a wide range of cultural, scientific, and historical topics. The Arabic language is a key focus in these discussions, to preserve and protect its heritage. These conversations also lead to developing initiatives and programmes to uphold the language.

The Polish delegation expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generous support from His Highness, which allowed them to benefit from the Arabic language teaching programmes available in Sharjah.

The delegation also praised Sharjah for its outstanding universities, institutions, programmes, and activities encompassing various cultural, social, and tourism-related fields. They acknowledged the efforts made by the Ruler of Sharjah in promoting knowledge and culture.

