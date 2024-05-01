Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

The Court of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The following is the text of the statement: In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, mourns Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s representative in the Al Ain region, who passed away today, Wednesday.

The Court of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah extends to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and all the honorable Al Nahyan family, the deepest condolences and sympathy, praying to God Almighty that the deceased may be showered with His mercy and pleasure and that he may dwell in His vast Paradise.

The Ruler’s Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of seven days starting from today, Wednesday, corresponding to May 1st.

-

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.