2.18 PM Tuesday, 5 March 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:21 06:34 12:33 15:53 18:26 19:40
05 March 2024
Advanced
Home

Sharjah's HR sets Ramadan working hours for government entities in the emirate

Published
By E247

The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced that official working hours for government entities in the emirate during Ramadan will be from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

Departments, authorities, and institutions following a shift system will have their official working hours determined based on the work system and operational needs.

The department extended its warm congratulations to the UAE leadership, government, citizens and residents on the occasion.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 5 March 2024 12:27