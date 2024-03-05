Sharjah's HR sets Ramadan working hours for government entities in the emirate

The Sharjah Human Resources Department announced that official working hours for government entities in the emirate during Ramadan will be from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

Departments, authorities, and institutions following a shift system will have their official working hours determined based on the work system and operational needs.

The department extended its warm congratulations to the UAE leadership, government, citizens and residents on the occasion.

