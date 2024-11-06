Sharjah sets leading example in disability care: Jawaher Al Qasimi

Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, has emphasised that providing supportive environments for people with disabilities is a steadfast priority for the Emirate's leadership.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has made significant investments in advanced educational and development tools to elevate humanitarian services for people with disabilities, ensuring they receive care and educational access from an early age to enable their meaningful integration into society.

Sheikha Jawaher's remarks came during her visit to Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) in Al Barashi on Monday, where she was welcomed by Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SCHS, and Muna Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of SCHS, along with officials from the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and leaders of organisations under the patronage of Her Highness.

Reflecting on the visit, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher stated, "My visit to the new headquarters revealed a story over 40 years of dedicated service, helping individuals with disabilities grow in a nurturing and creative environment that fosters their potential within a community that understands and supports them as they face their challenges.

Today, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and its skilled leadership offer a model for humanitarian work directed at people with disabilities by adopting the highest standards and best global practices to ensure students experience significant cognitive growth and sustained personal development. This journey not only helps break down psychological barriers but also builds each student's confidence."

Her Highness toured SCHS's facilities, reviewing the educational and therapeutic programmes designed for students with disabilities, which align with international best practices in therapeutic education.

She also explored the products from the Masarat Development and Empowerment Centre, expressing admiration for its brands Taqueen, Danat, Ateeq, Fan Al Darza, Zolia, and Khazaf, which showcase the creativity and skill of individuals with disabilities.

Sheikha Jawaher also toured Al Wafaa School for Capacity Development, founded in 1984 and recognised as the first school for cognitive disabilities in the UAE. The school has continuously evolved, offering appropriate services to individuals with cognitive and multiple disabilities and autism spectrum disorders, employing the latest methods and resources.

Her Highness also toured the Sharjah Autism Centre, established during the 1994-1995 academic year as the first specialised service for individuals with autism spectrum disorder in the UAE, initially as an adjunct to the Intellectual Development Institute (now Al Wafaa School for Capacity Development).

In 2002, the centre was formalised as the UAE's first specialised centre providing educational and therapeutic support for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their families.

Her Highness also viewed the administrative building and essential facilities designed to accommodate people with disabilities and support their daily learning and activities. She engaged with SCHS students and observed various interactive lessons and activities.

Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi emphasised the importance of this visit, noting, "Her Highness's continuous support reflects the broader commitment of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, our honourary president, to prioritise people and address their needs. The new headquarters was designed to meet the specific needs of individuals with disabilities, promoting their integration into society through specialised educational techniques. This is a source of immense pride for SCHS, and it exemplifies our commitment to delivering noble community-centred services."

She expressed gratitude for the material and moral support of the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, highlighting that their guidance and the community's contributions have bolstered SCHS's success.

"Our goal is to continually expand SCHS's services to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities and their families. SCHS's pioneering role remains focused on embracing, advocating for, and empowering people with disabilities as the UAE's first institution dedicated to their service, founded in 1979. Even after 44 years, we remain committed to sustainable, high-quality, and inclusive services," she noted.

Muna Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of SCHS, stated, "SCHS has consistently delivered high-quality services that create meaningful impacts in the lives of our members. We have gained the trust of countless families, with 1,143 students currently enrolled this academic year, supported by 714 staff members, including 72 employees with disabilities.

"Our achievements include a six-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), which recognises our standards in disability services and rehabilitation. SCHS is the UAE's first organisation in this field to earn such an international accreditation."

SCHS continues to strive for excellence, aiming to expand its global recognition. Al Yafei noted, "Our accomplishments and recognitions underscore Sharjah's position as an inclusive Emirate. Locally, SCHS was awarded first place in the Sharjah Award for Creative People with Disabilities. Internationally, SCHS recently partnered with 'Plena Inclusión' in Madrid to enhance the independence of individuals with intellectual disabilities through a certified training programme based on simplified reading, supported by the European Union's 'Train2Validate' project.

"Additionally, Al Amal School for the Deaf, part of SCHS, has been selected as a Microsoft Showcase School for the eighth consecutive year, a testament to its commitment to modern education methods and the use of technology in advancing education."

SCHS is also preparing to host the World Conference on Inclusive Education in September 2025, in partnership with Inclusion International and with support from the Government of Sharjah.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.