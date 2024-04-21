Sharjah Social Services Launches 'Safety Network' to Support Weather-Affected Individuals

Today, the Sharjah Social Services Department launched the 'Safety Network for Those Affected by the Low Pressure System' initiative to enhance the spirit of social responsibility among individuals and institutions and support those affected by the recent weather conditions faced by the country.

Sharjah Media City "Shams" responded to the initiative, registering as the first governmental entity to join the network, which aims to open reliable channels for receiving donations from individuals and both governmental and private sectors to assist affected individuals and families as quickly as possible according to each case's needs.

The initiative works on diversifying sources and types of donations. Donations can be made in cash or to the department's bank account, or individuals can directly contact the Social Services Department at the number (0501088884) to donate food, clothing, furniture, electrical appliances, cleaning, repair, and maintenance services for homes, as well as providing building materials, tools, and healthcare services. The department will collect and distribute donations according to an advanced mechanism to ensure reaching the highest percentage of the affected.

According to Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, this initiative, launched in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is a continuation of Sharjah's efforts to support those affected by the consequences of the weather conditions faced by the country, enhancing the spirit of social responsibility, national solidarity, and community cohesion.

Al Marri praised the efforts of individuals, governmental institutions, and the private sector, who demonstrated the highest levels of solidarity and cooperation in these exceptional circumstances, which had a significant beneficial impact, calling on everyone to participate in the 'Safety Network' initiative to be partners in humanitarian response.

Dr. Khaled Omar Al Mudhaffar, Director of Sharjah Media City "Shams," emphasized the importance of this initiative in strengthening and extending the bridges of humanitarian giving between institutions and society, and working hand in hand to address the consequences of the recent weather conditions faced by the country. He highlighted Shams' commitment to fulfilling its social and humanitarian duty for the public good and as a reinforcement of the spirit of solidarity and cooperation.

