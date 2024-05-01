Sharjah Weather Update: Distance Learning and Remote Work Announced for Thursday and Friday, All Sports Activities Cancelled; Parks Closed

The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah decided to activate the distance learning system in all schools and higher education institutions in the emirate in view of the expected weather situation in the country on Thursday and Friday (May 2 & 3). The authorities also cancelled all sports activities and competitions organised by the Sharjah Sports Council, besides ordering closure of all parks.

The aurhorities also decided to activate the remote work system for all employees of Sharjah Government departments, bodies and institutions, with the exception of essential jobs that require presence at the workplace due to the expected weather conditions in the country in order to maintain public safety.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

