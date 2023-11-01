Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new members of Dubai Judicial Authority

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the Dubai Judicial Authority, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council.

During the ceremony that took place at Za’abeel Palace, HH Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members of the Authority success in their new roles and called on them to uphold the principles of fairness and efficiency and the highest legal standards. He also highlighted the Authority’s crucial role in preserving the social fabric and protecting the community. His Highness further emphasised the importance of maintaining the rule of law, protecting human rights and preserving human dignity, which are fundamental responsibilities of the Dubai Judicial Authority.

Members of the Dubai Judicial Authority that were sworn in during the ceremony included Hamid Salem Rashid Al Khader Al Shamsi, Member of the Dubai Public Prosecution, as well as six judges of the Judicial Inspection Department, Dr. Ashraf Yahya Al Omari, Dr. Adel Farag Nassar, Ahmed Naeem Salim, Walid Abbas Muhammad, Muhammad Sayed Pardis, and Omar Saber Fakar. They pledged to carry out their duties with honesty, integrity and respect for the legislative framework while upholding the principles of the rule of law.

The ceremony was also attended by Chancellor His Excellency Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai; and His Excellency Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Courts.

