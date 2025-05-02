Stable Weather Conditions Across the UAE Until Early Next Week, With Dust and Cooler Temperatures Expected Tuesday

The UAE is set to experience generally fair weather from Friday, May 2 through Monday, May 5, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). However, Tuesday, May 6, is expected to bring a noticeable shift, with dusty conditions and a drop in temperatures, particularly in western regions.

Detailed Forecast:

Friday to Sunday May 2–4

The weather will remain fair in general across the country. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h. Sea conditions are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Monday May 5

Conditions remain mostly fair to partly cloudy at times, with similar wind patterns and sea conditions as previous days.

Tuesday May 6

A noticeable change is expected. The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a drop in temperatures over western areas. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, becoming moderate to fresh, blowing dust and sand at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h. The sea will become light to moderate, with occasional blowing and suspended dust and sand affecting visibility offshore.

