Starting Today... E-scooters banned in Dubai metro and tram stations

E-scooters are no longer allowed in Dubai metro or tram stations.

The stricter safety measure was announced by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday and came into effect on Friday.

Using the hashtag "Your safety our priority" the authority's message said: "To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of E-scooters inside #DubaiMetro and #DubaiTram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1, 2024."

It was not detailed whether a fine would be administered to anyone breaking the new rule.\Full bicycles are also prohibited, although, according to RTA rules "it is allowed to pull a bike on pedestrian bridges and carry foldable bicycles in the metro".

The ban comes a day after the announcement of plans to develop a robot system that can detect when cyclists and other "soft mobility" users break the rules.

Announced at the Mena Transport and Congress Exhibition, the agreement between the RTA and Terminus Group, a robotics and advanced technical systems provider, trials will start this month.

The initial phase of the trial operation will be in the Jumeirah 3 beach area.

"The smart robot will monitor the use of soft mobility means, such as bicycles and electric scooters, by detecting violations, sharing, and analysing them in collaboration with Dubai Police," the RTA said.

