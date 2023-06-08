Statement from the Federal Authority for Human Resources regarding changes in working hours starting July

The recent circulating information on social media platforms regarding changes in working hours in the federal government starting July 2023 is false.

The Authority urges the public and users of social media platforms to verify the accuracy of what is being published and obtain news and information from its official website and affiliated social media platforms.

The Authority confirms that the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law cover the newly introduced employment patterns and new types of work, such as part-time work, temporary work, flexible work, work from the workplace or remotely within and outside the country, hybrid work, and compressed work schedule.

The compressed work schedule represents one type among a group of work types designed to enhance the flexibility of the government work environment and facilitate productivity.

The implementation of the compressed work schedule is subject to specific and clear controls and exceptions related to the privacy of each federal entity's work and specific positions.

The system can only be applied in exceptional cases according to the specified controls in the Human Resources guidelines and requires the approval of the entity's president. It is limited to a specific and short period of time.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.