Sudanese citizens in UAE exempted from fines for violating residence law: ICP

The Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced that Sudanese citizens in the UAE will be exempted from fines for violating the Federal Decree-Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners as of 15th April, 2023.

This move is in line with the UAE’s approach and noble humanitarian values, as well as the keenness of its wise leadership to provide decent lives to Sudanese residents in the country.

Those who have expired visas and residency permits or whose work contracts or departure deadlines from the UAE have ended are among the categories exempted from fines.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of ICP, highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Sudan and the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support the Sudanese people and stand by them.

The UAE decided to exempt the Sudanese people who are in the country and violated the residency law, which shows its generosity and values and its keenness to enable Sudanese people to have stable lives, he said, noting that he hopes that peace and security will return to the country and its people soon.

In an official statement, the Sudanese Embassy expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for their support and care towards the Sudanese community residing in the country. The embassy also extended thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with all relevant national authorities involved.

