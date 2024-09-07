Sunday, September 15, is a holiday for the Prophet's Birthday in the federal government

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities regarding the holiday for the Prophet's Birthday in the federal government for the year 1446 AH.

The circular stated that “based on the Cabinet's decision regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the public and private sectors in the country for 2024, it has been decided that the Prophet's Birthday holiday will be on Sunday, September 15, 2024.”

On this occasion, the Authority congratulated the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Arab and Islamic nations, asking Almighty God to return it to them with health and wellness.

